Mrs. Sylvia Lynn Whiteaker Thornton, age 83, of Mount Airy, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. She was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to the late Paul and Mary Edna Haynes Whiteaker. Sylvia retired from the Clerk of Courts office after 25 years and was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a loyal member of the Xi Alpha Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Women's Organization and dearly loved her sisters. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband Barton Brown Thornton Jr, and infant daughter, Kathy Lynn. Surviving them are their three children, Karen (Robert Hodges), Lynn Wagoner, and David (Robin) Thornton and a half-sister, Gloria Jean Hobbs (Jerry). She was so very proud of her eight grandchildren: Audra (Jeremy Johnson), Russ Hodges, Jarrett (Tyler) Hodges, Emma Wagoner, Anna Wagoner, Perry Wagoner, D.J. Thornton, and Dawson Thornton; and her five great-grandchildren, Emerson, Roe, Jud, Rhett, and Rylan. Due to the limitations of numbers for gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to Central Continuing Care for your years of care and love they provided for our Nana and to Mountain Valley Hospice during the last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The in memory of Sylvia Thornton, 225. N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at tinyurl.com/vskunfb.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020