Mr. Ted Leo McBride, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. He was born in Surry County on Nov. 29, 1934, to the late Boss Benson and Kate Marie Sutphin McBride. Mr. McBride retired from Pike Electric and was a faithful member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Eugenia Edmonds McBride; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Brad Calloway; grandchildren, Hayden Calloway, and Haley Calloway; a sister and brother-in-law, Jettie Faye and Ron Venable; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. McBride was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Johnson; a brother, Jimmy Lee McBride. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 922 Banner St., Mount Airy, with Dr. Chris Benfield and the Rev. Eddie Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the McBride family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
