Ted Simmons

PINNACLE — Ted Wesley Simmons, 88, of Pinnacle, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3. Ted was born on May 18, 1932, to Bailey Wiley and Blanche Watson Simmons. He retired from Reynolds Tobacco. He was also a tobacco farmer. He met and married Lois Cook Simmons, and they were blessed with two sons. Ted enjoyed gardening, fellowship with friends, ball games, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he also enjoyed smoking his pipe. Ted proudly served in the U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 65 years, Lois Cook Simmons; two sons, David (Donna) Simmons and Doug (Sheila) Simmons; four grandchildren, Ashley (Tyler) Lucas, Courtney (Colby) Scott, Ryan (Klaudia Tucker) Simmons and Bailey Simmons; three great-grandchildren, Annie Mae Scott, Sutton Weslie Lucas and Teddy Grace Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Barton Simmons. Ted will be open for viewing on Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., outdoors at Fairview United Methodist Church. An outdoor service will follow with the Rev. Duncan Martin officiating. A private committal service will be held at Pilot View United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church Youth Program at 3692 Quaker Church Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043. The family requests everyone attending please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to prevent the risk of spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19). Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Simmons family.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
