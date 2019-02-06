Our precious Daddy, Teddy "Ray" Bryant of Mount Airy, went home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday Feb 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Rockford of Surry County to John Nacola Bryant and Betsy Peele Bryant on June 17, 1932. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He was also a locally well known musician and singer. He was a Christian and a friend to all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Oma Lee Bryant; his five brothers: John, Bill, Jim, Jack, and Pastor Hugh Bryant; and six of his sisters: Ruth Fulp, Ethel Vestal, Mary Flippen, Sallie Key, Sue Jenkins, and Opal Hutchens. Surviving him are his three children: Sharon Bryant, Audrey Edwards, and William Bryant; his two grandsons: Paul Edwards, and Zachary Bryant; and a sister Ruby Hatcher of Mount Airy. He also had several nephews and nieces that he loved dearly. Services will be held at Moody Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Dobson on Friday Feb 8, at 2 p.m. officiated by Evangelist Miles Bryant. Burial will follow at Rockford Baptist Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation held. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the Bryant family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com