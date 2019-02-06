Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy "Ray" Bryant


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teddy "Ray" Bryant Obituary

Our precious Daddy, Teddy "Ray" Bryant of Mount Airy, went home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday Feb 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Rockford of Surry County to John Nacola Bryant and Betsy Peele Bryant on June 17, 1932. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He was also a locally well known musician and singer. He was a Christian and a friend to all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Oma Lee Bryant; his five brothers: John, Bill, Jim, Jack, and Pastor Hugh Bryant; and six of his sisters: Ruth Fulp, Ethel Vestal, Mary Flippen, Sallie Key, Sue Jenkins, and Opal Hutchens. Surviving him are his three children: Sharon Bryant, Audrey Edwards, and William Bryant; his two grandsons: Paul Edwards, and Zachary Bryant; and a sister Ruby Hatcher of Mount Airy. He also had several nephews and nieces that he loved dearly. Services will be held at Moody Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Dobson on Friday Feb 8, at 2 p.m. officiated by Evangelist Miles Bryant. Burial will follow at Rockford Baptist Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation held. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the Bryant family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
Download Now