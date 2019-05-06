Home

Teresa Marie Murph, age 26, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Pitt County on Dec. 7, 1992. A loving and kind young woman who will be forever remembered in the hearts of so many. She is survived by her mother, Anita Tillett; a brother, Steven Tillett; sisters, Brandy Tillett-Kato and Toni Murph; nephews, Cody Kato, Tahj Dulanski, and Judah Tillett; nieces, Alliyah Kato, Sarah Vandervander, and Isabella Vandervander; best friends, Randi Johnson, Joshua Hovatter and Jacob Hovatter; her God daughter, Maddisyn Johnson; and a host of other family, friends, co-workers, and patients. Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Roger Leon Murph. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
