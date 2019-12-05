|
|
CANA, VA — Mrs. Teresa Kay Hawks Tate, 60, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Monday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was born in Surry County on July 12, 1959, to the late Claucy William and Ella Faye Easter Hawks. Mrs. Tate was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Terry Wayne Tate; children and spouses, Jeffery Tate and Brandi, Melissa Mack and Charles Osbourne, and Melinda Jones and Cody; grandchildren, Colt Jones and Jade Jones; a sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda Butcher and Wayne; and brother and sister-in-law, Randall Hawks and Tina. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Turner officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019