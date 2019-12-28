|
Mr. Terry Wayne Jackson, 67, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Jackson was born Oct. 4, 1952, in Wytheville, Virginia, to George E. and Opal Marshall Jackson. He was employed for more than 30 years with Leonard Buildings as a carpenter. Mr. Jackson led a simple life but surely enjoyed his daily paper and coffee and cherished his time with family and friends. Left behind to cherish his memory are three sons, Dusty Wayne (Amanda) Jackson, Terry Wayne "TJ" (Kryston) Jackson Jr. and Bobby Jackson; one daughter, Beverly Jackson; and two brothers, George Jackson and Burton Jackson; 16 grandchildren, Makynna, Isabella and Rowan Jackson, Makaila , Emma and Matthew Jackson, Dana Edwards, Stephanie Newby, and Brittany Newby, Amanda, Kea Lynn, Jennifer, Tony, Bobby, James and Healy; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 24 years, Geraldine Shockley Jackson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 6-7 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Pilot Mountain, and a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the Cox-Needham Chapel. The family will hold a private interment at The People's Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Jackson family.
