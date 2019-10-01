|
SHELBY — Terry Wade Spencer, 67, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, while at Wendover Hospice peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 24, 1952, in Lambsburg, VA. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Mandy Spencer Barkley (Derek) and Sarah Spencer Dixon (Shane); grandsons, Devin Keith Edwards, Michael David Wyatt and Aaron James Wyatt; brothers, David Spencer and Mark Spencer (Sheila); sister, Glenda Piper (Glen); brother-in-law, James Barnett; doberman puppy, Chevy Spencer – Pa's little hot rod; seven nieces and nephews; and large number of friends and acquaintances. He is predeceased by his parents, William Aaron Spencer and Nellie Ruth Parks Spencer; one granddaughter, Morgan Haley Edwards; one sister, Shirley Barnett. For most of his life he worked in construction as a welder. He had a love for Chevrolets, Harley Davidsons and fixing anything that was broken. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, 206 W. Pine St., at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or online at http://www.hospicecares.cc/. Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC, of Boiling Springs, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019