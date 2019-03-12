|
|
CANA, VA — Mr. Terry Alan Tilley, age 52, of Cana, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home. Mr. Tilley was born in Surry County on Oct. 16, 1966. He was a wonderful son, brother and dear friend to so many. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his parents, Howard and Etta Fleming Tilley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Danny Johnson and Sandra and Kevin Pack; niece and nephews, Cassandra Johnson, Dakota Johnson, and Justin Levesque; and his companion, Pam Hendrick. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019