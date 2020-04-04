|
JEFFERSON — Mr. Thedford Alan Vernon, 67, of Thomas Street, Jefferson, passed away at Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem on Thursday April 2, 2020. Mr. Vernon was born Jan. 31, 1953, in Surry County, to the late Wayne and Audrey Smart Vernon. Mr. Vernon was preceded in death by his older brother, Edward Vernon of Mount Airy. Mr. Vernon is survived by two brothers and two sisters-in-laws, Donald and Susan Vernon of Mocksville and Randall and Libby Vernon of Rural Hall, along with several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all the staff at RHA Healthcare in Jefferson and Wildcat Road North Wilkesboro for being a part of Thedford's extended family. Also, to those special people that worked in the special education workshops in Mount Airy, Boonville and Yadkinville that helped Thedford along life's journey. A very special thank you to Doctor Dean with the Epilepsy Institute of North Carolina in Winston-Salem for all her help and support for Thedford. At this time there will be no funeral services held due to current conditions. The family will consider having a celebration of life gathering in the near future. Memorials can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund care of Raymond Edwards, 161 Twin Oaks Drive, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020