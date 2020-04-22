|
CANA, Va. — Thelma Catherine Snow Goad, 86, of Cana, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born in Surry County Dec. 12, 1933, to the late Mal and Lisha Edwards Snow. Mrs. Goad was a loving wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Swanson Goad; her daughter, Penny King; sons and a daughter-in-law, Sammy and Sybil Goad and Charles Goad; grandchildren, Neil Patel and Michelle, Stephanie Noonkester and Sam, Christa Patel and Greg, Jessica Whorley and Justin, and Aaron Goad and Meagan; great-grandchildren Grayson Whorley and Kishore Patel; and a sister, Alma Riddle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goad was preceded in death by a sister, Lettie M. Tate, and brothers Franklin and Arlis Snow. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), the family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020