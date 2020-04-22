Home

Thelma Gwynn


1939 - 2020
Thelma Gwynn Obituary

ARARAT, Va. — Thelma Lee Gwynn, 80, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. Miss Gwynn was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Henry County, Virginia, the older of two children born to the late Jessie Willard and Mettie Scott Gwynn. She is survived by her sister and caregiver, Ruth Helen Gwynn of the home; two special aunts, Viola Scott Martin of Mount Airy and Exie Gwynn Evans of Ararat, Virginia; and many cousins, including two special cousins, Cheryl Snow of Dobson and Kathy Martin of Mount Airy. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private interment will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
