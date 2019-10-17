|
DOBSON — Sgt. Theresa Elaine Bowles Hutchins, age 61, of Dobson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. Sgt. Hutchins was born in Forsyth County on August 16, 1958, to Tarleton Eugene and Joan Shelton Bowles. Detective Hutchins faithfully served our community for 25 years at the Mount Airy Police Department. She will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are sons, Brian and Hanna Sain and Jason Hutchins; her fiancé, Kenneth Heath; grandchildren, Benjamin Sain and Jacob Sain; step-grandchildren, Christian Cook, Isaiah Gillespie, Rylee Cook and Leland Cook; and a brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Charlene Bowles. In addition to her parents, Sgt. Hutchins was preceded in death by a sister, Tonya Brasher; and a brother, Steve Bowles. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. David Powell and Major Grey Shelton. Burial will follow in Dobson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service and also at the home of her son, Brian Sain, 144 Forest Lake Trail, Dobson. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019