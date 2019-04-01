|
CANA, VA — Mr. Thomas Jackson Collins, 85, died March 30, 2019. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on May 30, 1933. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pete King officiating. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Tuesday from 3 until 4 p.m. Mr. Collins interment will be at Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery in Conowingo, Maryland, on Friday, April 5, with a graveside service at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
