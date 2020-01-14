|
|
Mr. Thomas Sikes, 80, passed away at his home, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was born August 6, 1939, to the late Charlton Marion and Clydie Mae Miller Sikes. Mr. Sikes retired from the U.S Navy and was a member of Grace Moravian Church. After retiring from the Navy, Mr. Sikes worked with insurance. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shaw Sikes; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna Jean and Shaun Smith, Denise and Charles Price; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Patsy Brown; grandchildren and spouses, Levi Sayrd and Jillian Price, Charles Kalib and Jade Price, Syrus Tanner and Meka Price, Bradley Brown, Hayden Brown and Bryan and Katie Scott; great-granddaughter Ellen Scott; nieces, Janice Coursey and Corrine Messina. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sikes was preceded in death by all his siblings. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Jan. 18 at Grace Moravian Church with Dr. Neil Routh officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020