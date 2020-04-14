Home

Thomas Garnett Steele, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at the SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville. Mr. Steele was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Surry County, the youngest of ten children born to the late Walter Leonard and Nancy Laster Steele. Garnett retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. after many years of service as the Human Resources Director and was a member of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in World War II. He also was a member of Renfro Masonic Lodge and was active in Boy Scouts of America and was proud of being an Eagle Scout. He was also very active in the Surry County Workforce Commission. He is survived by a son, Kenneth Garnett "Kenny" Steele of Knoxville, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, Mr. Steele was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Rector Steele; a son, Danny Steele; sisters, Sevellen Steele, Ola Martin, Frances Isley, Margaret Carter, Alma Childress, and Mary Joyce; brothers, Jack Steele, Leonard Steele, and Ed Steele. Due to limitations for public gatherings (COVID 19), a private graveside will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Raven Knob Scout Camp, 266 Raven Knob Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
