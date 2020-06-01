Thomas "Tommy" Ray Williams, 43, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, May 29. Mr. Williams was born in Mercer County, West Virginia to Donald J. Williams and Denise Honaker Williams. He is survived by his wife, Annie Edwards Williams; a daughter, Kaylee Williams and Eduardo Luna; two sons, Caleb Williams, and Elijah Williams; his mother and stepfather, Denise and John Boots; his father and stepmother, Donald and Patricia Williams; a sister, Alicia Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Williams, Nathan and Jennifer Williams. There will not be any formal services at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.