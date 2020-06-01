Thomas Williams
Thomas "Tommy" Ray Williams, 43, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, May 29. Mr. Williams was born in Mercer County, West Virginia to Donald J. Williams and Denise Honaker Williams. He is survived by his wife, Annie Edwards Williams; a daughter, Kaylee Williams and Eduardo Luna; two sons, Caleb Williams, and Elijah Williams; his mother and stepfather, Denise and John Boots; his father and stepmother, Donald and Patricia Williams; a sister, Alicia Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Williams, Nathan and Jennifer Williams. There will not be any formal services at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
