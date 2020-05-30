Tim Easter
CANA, Va. — Mr. Timothy Henry "Pa Tim" Easter, 57, of Cana, VA, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his two loving daughters. He was born on Sept. 16, 1962, to Nellie Sechrist Easter and the late Henry Franklin Easter. He was a loving son, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Nellie Easter of Cana; daughters, Misty Rorrer of Cana, Nikki Easter Edwards and husband, Dale Edwards of Pilot Mountain; sister, Wilma Pack of Ararat, VA; three grandsons, Titus Rorrer and Asher Rorrer of Cana, and Gavin Easter of Pilot Mountain; and a friend and the mother of his children, Darla Hodges. In addition to his father, Mr. Easter was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Easter; and grandparents, Dave and Cora Sechrist and Fielding and Gilley Easter. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Flat Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Hank Robertson officiating. Due to health concerns of COVID-19, anyone that would like to pay their respects is welcomed to go by Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Sunday, May 31, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to Flat Ridge Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Doris Dawson, 229 Meadowbrook Rd., Cana, VA 24317. The family would like to express a special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and Mount Airy Hematology Oncology for the love and support shown. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

