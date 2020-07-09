Timothy Simpson

Timothy Nelson "Tim" Simpson, 53, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday night, July 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Simpson was born March 12, 1967, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, the only child born to Clayton Wesley and Mary Jo Goad Simpson. Tim graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1985, and he later earned his B.S. degree from Gardner-Webb University. In his early adult years, he worked as a deputy sheriff with the Surry County Sheriff's Department. In 2003, Tim joined the staff at Franklin Elementary School as a teaching assistant. As a gentle giant, he truly loved children and enjoyed watching each one grow from year to year. With a love of landscaping and the outdoors, Tim and his wife, Audrey, owned and operated Yards Express. Mr. Simpson was a Christian, a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and a dedicated member of Renfro Masonic Lodge #691 AF and AM. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Audrey Hodges Simpson of the home; his parents, Clayton Wesley and Mary Jo Goad Simpson of Mount Airy; his grandmother-in-law, Alma Wright Marsh Moser of Mount Airy; and many special friends. Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles Reid and Sadie Poole Goad; his paternal grandparents, Calvin W. and Cassie Kidd Simpson; his mother-in-law, Diane Marsh Hiatt; and his father-in-law, Richard Dale "Dicky" Hodges. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside celebration of Tim's life will be held Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m. at New Home Church of Christ Cemetery, located at 186 New Home Church Road, Dobson. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Alton Bledsoe and the Rev. Robert McCrary, and Masonic rites will be conducted by Renfro Masonic Lodge #691 AF and AM. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family will greet friends following the graveside service. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tim Simpson Memorial Fund at Franklin Elementary School, 519 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. This memorial was created to remember Tim's dedication and love for helping less fortunate children. Please make checks payable to Franklin Elementary School and write "Tim Simpson Memorial Fund" on the memo line. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.