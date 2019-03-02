|
|
|
PINNACLE — Mrs. Teresa (Tink) Marshall Sisk, 57, of Pinnacle, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County Feb. 17, 1962, to Shirley Ann Duncan Marshall and the late James Neal Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Albion Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Easter, Elder Rodney Marshall and Elder Scotty Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, March 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
