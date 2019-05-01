Home

Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
Mr. Todd Harrington Stanley, 53, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mr. Stanley was born March 27, 1966, in Surry County to Shirley and Charles Stanley. Todd co-owned Stanley Home Center in Dobson. He was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Upward Sports Ministry Director, Audio Video Ministry Leader, among others. An avid Carolina Hurricanes fan, Todd never missed an opportunity to watch his beloved team play. Todd cherished his family and valued his role as husband, father, son, brother and friend to all. He always had a smile on his face, with an unforgettable laugh; Todd always had the ability to light up a room. Mr. Stanley is survived by his wife, Michele Vernon Stanley; daughter, Katie Stanley; son, Carson Stanley; parents, Shirley and Charles Stanley; sister, Michele Miller (Lincoln); brothers, Tony Stanley (Abby) and Mitch Stanley (Amy); father-in-law, Alfred Vernon (Marie); brothers-in-law, Monty Vernon (Karen) and Myron Vernon (Cindy); nieces and nephews, Luke Miller, Blake Stanley, Chase Stanley, Riley Stanley, Jennifer Simmons (Jonathon), Hunter Vernon (Katie), and Grayson Vernon (Mara); and great-nephews, Cooper Stanley and Jake Simmons. Mr. Stanley was preceded in death by his nephew, Ryan Stanley, and mother-in-law, Edith Vernon. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. David Powell and Dr. Daryl Tate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday at the church. Flowers may be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church Upward Ministry, P.O. Box 462, Dobson, North Carolina, 27017. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from May 1 to May 2, 2019
