Mr. Harvey Thomas "Tom" Marshall, 86, of Ararat, passed away Wednesday night, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home. Mr. Marshall was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Surry County, the oldest of two children born to the late Carl Spencer and Percy Lawrence Marshall. Tom served our country in the United States Navy from 1953 until 1957. He retired as a truck salesman from Modern Chevrolet in Winston-Salem after 20 years of service and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He was a founding member of the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department and served as its first chief, a post which he held for 18 years. He is survived by a daughter, Janet Lynn Marshall of New Bern; a son and daughter-in-law, William S. "Bill" Marshall Sr. and Dana Marshall of Mount Airy; a grandson, Harry Logan Marshall of Aiken, South Carolina; his stepchildren, Jack Donald Inman Jr. and Tammy Inman and Elesia and Danny King, all of Ararat, Virginia, Tena and Russell Bruner of Ararat, North Carolina, Patricia Inman of North Wilkesboro, and Samantha and Michael Vaughn of Jacksonville; 12 step-grandchildren; fifteen great-step-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred Marshall Barbee of Hickory. In addition to his parents, Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Linda Mills Marshall; and a grandson, William S. Marshall Jr. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Terry R. Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Honor Guard, 285 Pine Ridge Trail, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020