Mr. Thomas Joseph "Tommy" East, 67, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. East was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Surry County, one of twelve children born to the late Wilburn and Mary Inez McMillian East. Tommy was a self-employed builder for many years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jewel Flinchum East of the home; a daughter, Angela East McRoberts of Lowgap; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Windy East of Mount Airy; two grandchildren, Justin Pike and Dawn Pike, both of Lowgap; two stepgrandchildren, Beau Taylor and Brianna Taylor, both of Mount Airy; a great-stepgrandchild, Nevaeh; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Rachel Marion, Ruby George, Jewell and the Rev. Bill Faw, Billie Jo and Mickey Bouldin, and Diane and Gary Barnes, all of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. East was preceded in death by two infant children (twins), Thomas Aaron East and April Dawn East; two sons-in-law, Gayle Pike and Jimmy Ray "J.R." McRoberts; three sisters, Mary Lina East Wall, Ruth Louise East Creed, and Candis Magdalene East Creed; and three brothers, Junior East, Johnny East, and Denny East. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Bryant's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com