Mr. Thomas Joseph "Tommy" East, 67, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. East was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Surry County, one of twelve children born to the late Wilburn and Mary Inez McMillian East. Tommy was a self-employed builder for many years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jewel Flinchum East of the home; a daughter, Angela East McRoberts of Lowgap; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Windy East of Mount Airy; two grandchildren, Justin Pike and Dawn Pike, both of Lowgap; two stepgrandchildren, Beau Taylor and Brianna Taylor, both of Mount Airy; a great-stepgrandchild, Nevaeh; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Rachel Marion, Ruby George, Jewell and the Rev. Bill Faw, Billie Jo and Mickey Bouldin, and Diane and Gary Barnes, all of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. East was preceded in death by two infant children (twins), Thomas Aaron East and April Dawn East; two sons-in-law, Gayle Pike and Jimmy Ray "J.R." McRoberts; three sisters, Mary Lina East Wall, Ruth Louise East Creed, and Candis Magdalene East Creed; and three brothers, Junior East, Johnny East, and Denny East. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Bryant's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.