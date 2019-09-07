Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Potts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Potts Obituary

ARARAT — Tommy Johnson Potts, 89, of Ararat, passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. He was born Oct. 19, 1929, to Albert Z. and Elizabeth Johnson Potts. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 66 years, Irene Stephens Potts; a sister, Louise Potts Rippey; brothers-in-law, Johnny Stephens and Harvey A. Stephens, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Potts was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Hattie Potts Hawks; and one brother, Drew Harden Potts. A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at Simmons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Joel Stephens and the Rev. Jeff Stephens will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Simmons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in c/o Weldon Lambert at 182 Black Walnut Trail, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the skilled nursing unit at Northern Hospital of Surry County for their wonderful care of Tommy. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com) is respectfully serving the Potts family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox-Needham Funeral Home
Download Now