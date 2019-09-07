|
ARARAT — Tommy Johnson Potts, 89, of Ararat, passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. He was born Oct. 19, 1929, to Albert Z. and Elizabeth Johnson Potts. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 66 years, Irene Stephens Potts; a sister, Louise Potts Rippey; brothers-in-law, Johnny Stephens and Harvey A. Stephens, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Potts was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Hattie Potts Hawks; and one brother, Drew Harden Potts. A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at Simmons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Joel Stephens and the Rev. Jeff Stephens will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Simmons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in c/o Weldon Lambert at 182 Black Walnut Trail, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the skilled nursing unit at Northern Hospital of Surry County for their wonderful care of Tommy. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com) is respectfully serving the Potts family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019