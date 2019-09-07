|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Tony Patrick Hooker, 60, of Pilot Mountain, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born in Surry County June 19, 1959, to Connie Horton Hooker and the late Edward Hooker. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Rhonda Burkhart Hooker; his daughters, Alison Hooker and Katie Hooker; his mother, Connie Hooker; a sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Dale Atkins; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Angie Hooker, Keith and Melissa Hooker, Wendell and Debbie Hooker; a sister-in-law Tina Hooker, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Mr. Hooker was preceded in death by a brother, Winfred Hooker, and a nephew, Nathan Atkins. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Branch and Chaplain Kenneth Chilton officiating. Burial will follow at the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or a donation to assist with Dr. Lesser's brain tumor research at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Philanthropy, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27199-2503. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019