Travis Lowe

Mr. Travis Joe Lowe, age 47, of Dobson, passed away on Saturday, June 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on Feb. 17, 1973, to Nell Davis Lowe and to the late Joe Lynn Lowe. He was a sheet metal worker for Piping and Fabrication. Travis was a member of Roaring Gap Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Surviving are his mother, Nell Davis Lowe; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Brent Tilley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Joe Atkins will conduct the service. Military honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Roaring Gap Baptist Church, C/O Angie Casstevens, P.O. Box 304, Lowgap, NC 27024.



