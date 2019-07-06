|
|
Mrs. Tressie Ann Childress, 46, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was born in McDowell County, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with officiating Rev. Jeff Wall. Burial will follow at the Peoples Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 6 to July 7, 2019