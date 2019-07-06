Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tressie Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tressie Childress

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tressie Childress Obituary

Mrs. Tressie Ann Childress, 46, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was born in McDowell County, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with officiating Rev. Jeff Wall. Burial will follow at the Peoples Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.