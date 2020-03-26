|
Mr. Troy Lee Payne Sr., of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday evening, March 25, at Northern Regional Hospital in the skilled care unit. Mr. Payne was born in Surry County, April 28, 1926, the son of the late Roy and Sally McCraw Payne. Mr. Payne led a colorful and storied life in his almost 94 years. He began his working career as a salesman for Atlas Supply Company in Winston-Salem in 1955 where he worked for 27 years. His career allowed him to meet and make lasting friendships as he traveled the Piedmont Triad and Southern Virginia selling industrial mill supplies. He proudly earned salesman of the year multiple times proving that he surely put his conversational gift and personality to work for him. He continued his career in sales over the next 25 years with T.P. Supply Company in Mount Airy happily working alongside his beloved son, Troy Jr. Upon retirement, Mr. Payne became a regular to the downtown area eating establishments always welcoming visitors to the town of Mount Airy, that he proudly called home, all while promoting his favorite ground steak sandwich. Not only did he greet everyone with a smile, but with a song of endearment showcasing his southern charisma and Mayberry pride. In his later years he was known around town and the hospital for the Frank Sinatra tunes he'd gladly sing to everyone. Mr. Payne also enjoyed playing golf, talking politics and giving advice, both solicited and unsolicited. He was a dedicated member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, who walked in faith and fervently loved the Lord. He lovingly served as a deacon and a long time Sunday School teacher, along with many other roles. He proudly served his country in World War II, was a member of the American Legion, past member of Mount Airy Lions Club and a 60-year member of Granite Lodge 322 A.F. & A.M. He was also an active member of the Chapter 61 who gave countless hours collecting money at the local Golden Corral for disabled veterans. Mr. Payne was preceded in death by both parents; his adoring wife, Dorothy Helen Hall Payne; a brother Willie Payne and a sister Ruby Payne Blair Ward. He is survived by a son, Troy Lee Payne Jr. and wife, Becky, a granddaughter, Courtney Mills Payne from Winston, a grandson, Tyler Payne and wife, Chelsy and a great grandson, T.J., who knew him as Big Papa. The family wishes to thank Mrs. Jenny Triplett, from Third Floor Skilled Unit, and all of her devoted staff who gave so generously to meet and exceed the needs of our dear Papa. He loved his new home and his doting care-giving family. He sang the praises loudly of all the ladies who tended to each of his needs. Memorials may be made to Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030, Chapter 61, 215 Jones School Road, Suite 209, Mount Airy, NC, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200 Mount Airy, NC. Mr. Payne will have a private graveside service and a service of celebration at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020