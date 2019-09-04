Home

Trust Annette Snow Lineberry, 81, formerly of Lambsburg, Virginia, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019. She was a beloved mother, sister, and friend to many. After retiring from Renfro Corporation, she enjoyed fishing, looking for arrowheads, caring for and giving to others, but most of all Bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cecil Spencer Snow of Lambsburg; and her sister, Hazel Bryant Smith, of Lambsburg. She is survived by her son, Tim Lineberry of Mount Airy; her brother, Paul Snow of Cana, Virginia; nephew Franklin Snow of Cana; cousins Carolyn Beasley of Woodlawn, Virginia, Brenda Lindsey of Galax, Virginia, Ramona Alderman of Woodlawn, and Mary Edith Smith of Lambsburg. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for all the help and care given by Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. She also thought of Rodolfo Mendoza as her son and always enjoyed their times together.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
