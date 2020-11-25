Vance Taylor Puckett, of Mount Airy, passed away Nov. 24 at the age of 87. Vance was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Ararat, Virginia, to Herman Banner "Buddy" and Mina (Bowman) Puckett. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Steele Puckett, of the home; four children: Edward "Eddie" Grant Puckett of Patrick County, VA; Karen Puckett Bremer, of Tampa, Florida; Sharon Puckett Hiatt of the home, and Janette Puckett Blalock of Winston-Salem, who all survive him; as do seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Macie Puckett of Pennsylvania; and brother, Raleigh Puckett, of Hillsville, VA. In addition to his parents, Vance was preceded in death by his brothers Norman Reggie Puckett, Eddie Puckett and Quintin Puckett; sister, Libby Puckett Gay; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Vance Krouse. At his request, services will be private for the family.