Mrs. Vannie Alma Childress Felts, age 94, of Cana, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on August 3, 1925, to the late Benjamin Harrison and Alice Angeline Thomas Childress. Mrs. Felts was retired from Renfro as well as from Interstate Bolt and Supply. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Ray Fleming, Darlene and Junior Haynes, Delight and Calvin Conner; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Riggs and Loudean Jackson; sister-in-law Sandra Childress, brother-in-law, Jimmie Easter; as well as several devoted nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Felts was preceded in death by brothers, Clinton, Don, Tom, Bee, Fred and Claude Childress; sisters, Dot Slate and Faye Bernelle Easter; two grandchildren, Benji Haynes and Emmanuel Shane Fleming; son-in-law, Kenneth Haynes. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Johnny Easter and Rev. Ray Fleming. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020