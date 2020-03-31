|
Mrs. Velma E. Jones Smith Simmons, 101, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. She was born in Hopewell, Virginia, on April 22, 1918, to the late Hilary and Samantha Johnson Jones. Mrs. Simmons was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She retired from Renfro the Barber Plant, and was a faithful member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Judy Smith Dearborn and Edward; a son and daughter-in-law, Ralph Smith and Sonya; a step-daughter and spouse, Nancy and Fred Anderson; granddaughter Robin Dearborn Combs; grandsons Steven and Judy Dearborn and Mark Smith; great-grandson Cody Smith; great-granddaughters Priscilla Dearborn and Allison Combs; great-great grandsons Talon Dearborn and Tyson Galloway; step-grandsons Chris and Dorothy Anderson, Matt and Sue Anderson, Patrick Fowler; step-great granddaughter Deana Fowler; step great-grandchildren Ashley and Matt Johnson, Nathan and Andi Goad, Wyatt, Spencer, Gigi, Zach, Cassidy, and Emily Anderson; step great-great-grandson, Jeremiah Goad. In addition to her parents Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy L. Smith; her second husband, Ballard Simmons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Zadia and Clinton Smith, Josie and Ed Edwards; brother and sisters-in-law, Virgil and Myrtle Jones, George and Juanita Jones, and Bruce and Norma Jones. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020