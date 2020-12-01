On Nov. 30, 2020, Vera Edwards gained her wings and went to sing in Heaven's choir. As she would say, went on over to Glory Land. Vera was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Mount Airy, a daughter of the late Robert and Flora Young. Known for making the best of life, a lady around town and her style and spunk, Vera worked many jobs throughout her life from waiting tables at Ray's Starlight Restaurant to turning socks at Spencers Inc. In her 60s she became certified as a CNA and took care of many elderly people in her profession as well as many close friends who left the earthly life before her. She retired from her CNA career to help Gina and Hope with their children so they could continue their careers. Vera was a great cook and loved to feed people. She was also an artist and took pride in showing visitors her collage of artwork that hung on her wall at home. Many of her original pieces are in places in the Mount Airy community in which she donated for people to enjoy. Ms. Vera (moma) touched many people's hearts as she contributed her humor, singing, and life tips to those who followed "Sundays with Moma." She looked forward to speaking to her fans on Sundays. This series captured Ms. Vera singing Christian hymns, pictures of her activities, and words of wisdom. At the heart of her message, she wanted people to know – "Everyday is a good day." She leaves behind amazing memories for those who she loved including her daughters, Regina Edwards (Steve Williams) and Hope (Ron) Reagan; and sons, Robbie (Kathy) Edwards and Tim (Lannie) Edwards — Vera let it be known that her children were her life. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Garrison Reagan, Madison Pence, Amy Holder, Molly Arnder, Lee Edwards, Jessica Dixon; great-grandchildren, Carrisa Holder, Carrie Wood, Lorna Sheets, Jayden Arnder, Jacobie Edwards, and Brancey Johnson; two great-great-grandchildren, Calvary and Silas Woods. She also leaves behind a brother, Richard Young, and a sister, Barbara Bowman and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Edwards; brothers, James Young, Robert Young, and Charlie Young, and sisters, Virginia Forbes, and Maggie Bucher. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers, niece, Darlene "Darlena" Holt who helped Vera "age in place" as long as possible, Ashanti Hiatt, Karen Surratt, and special friend, Eleanor Atkins. Thank you to Cindy Smith and Emily Caesar, who took special care of Ms. Vera as she transitioned to Heaven. Vera had a tender spot in her heart for The Salvation Army, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be The Salvation Army, 651 S. South St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is assisting the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.