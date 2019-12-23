|
Mrs. Vera Mae Worrell Hemrick, 91, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Monday morning Dec. 23, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Hemrick was born in Surry County on May 16, 1928, to the late Amos and Ella Jane Jarrell Worrell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a proud graduate of Mount Airy High School. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Robert Hemrick Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Eric Hill; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dart and Ginger Hemrick, and Dwayne and Dayl Hemrick; four grandchildren, Sarah Hemrick Izor and Ben, Watson Hemrick, Ella Hill, and Griffin Hill; and a great-grandson, Jacob Rush Izor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemrick was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Lucille Worrell; and a brother, George Edward Worrell. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Neil Routh officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Moody's from 12:30 – 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019