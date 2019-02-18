Mrs. Vera Frances Marion Jones, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County, Skilled Nursing. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on Sept. 16, 1929. She was the daughter of Sarah Marion Leonard and the stepdaughter of Valentine Leonard. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Jones was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. She enjoyed working outdoors, especially with her flowers. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Donald Williams of Cana, Virginia; Marilyn and David Rudy of Austinville, Virginia; son, Bobby Jones of Hillsville, Virginia; grandchildren and spouses, Lesley and Jason McMillian, Matt and Rachael Williams, and Daniel and Montana Williams; great-grandchildren, Alyssa McMillian, Troy and Carly Williams, and Austin Williams. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Jones; infant great-grandsons, Declan and Ian Williams, and brothers, Rufus and Frank Marion. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Rev. Hank Robertson. Burial will follow in the Flower Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to, Joy Ranch Home for Children, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343. The family wishes to thank the staff of Northern Surry Skilled Nursing Facility for their compassionate care during her stay. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.