DOBSON — Ms. Verda Mae Linville Shinault, age 80, of Dobson, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 19, 1940, to the late Charlie Linville and the late Beulah Gwyn Gates. She was retired from Wayne Farms and a member of Day Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Shinault; son, Keith Reynolds; brothers, Vestal Linville, Wayne Linville, Richard Linville. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law Janice and David Brown, Diane Commander, Debbie and Brent Hole; sons, and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Mary Reynolds, Dennis and Nicole Reynolds, David and Sue Reynolds; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, and brothers-in-law, Carol and Curt Busick, Rosie and Tommy Ferguson; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles Linville, Larry, and Karen Linville; sisters-in-law, Mrytle Linville, Sharon Linville; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the chapel of Daysprings Baptist Church, with burial following in the Church Cemetery. Brother Roger Pickett officiated the services. The family received friends at the church on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020