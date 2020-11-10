Verlen Conduff Clifton, age 92, of Mount Airy, husband of Mrs. Bettie Martin Clifton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Surry County to the late Samuel Wesley and Annie Victoria Flippin Clifton. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served during World War II. He was retired co-owner of C&N Lumber Company and was a well-known musician in the area. He was a member and past master of Round Peak Masonic Lodge #616. He was also a member of Shining Light Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Bettie Martin Clifton; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Janet Clifton of Lowgap; grandchildren, Wesley Clifton, Lee and Sheena Clifton; a great-grandchild, Madeline. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clifton was preceded in death by a son Larry Conduff Clifton and a brother, Edward Lee Clifton. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Skyline Memory Gardens. The service will be conducted by Rev. Tony Holder. Full Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside by Round Peak Masonic Lodge #616 AF&AM. Mr. Clifton will be available for public viewing at Moody Funeral Home from 8 -11 a.m. Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family request that friends practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.