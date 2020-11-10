1/
Verlen Clifton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verlen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Verlen Conduff Clifton, age 92, of Mount Airy, husband of Mrs. Bettie Martin Clifton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Surry County to the late Samuel Wesley and Annie Victoria Flippin Clifton. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served during World War II. He was retired co-owner of C&N Lumber Company and was a well-known musician in the area. He was a member and past master of Round Peak Masonic Lodge #616. He was also a member of Shining Light Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Bettie Martin Clifton; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Janet Clifton of Lowgap; grandchildren, Wesley Clifton, Lee and Sheena Clifton; a great-grandchild, Madeline. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clifton was preceded in death by a son Larry Conduff Clifton and a brother, Edward Lee Clifton. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Skyline Memory Gardens. The service will be conducted by Rev. Tony Holder. Full Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside by Round Peak Masonic Lodge #616 AF&AM. Mr. Clifton will be available for public viewing at Moody Funeral Home from 8 -11 a.m. Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family request that friends practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved