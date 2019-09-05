|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Virginia Harris Kirkman, 92, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 13, 1926, to the late Walter and Mary Edwards Harris. Mrs. Kirkman retired from Renfro Corporation, and was of the Methodist faith. She is survived by a daughter, Karla Kirkman and partner David Harper; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Edna Kirkman; grandchildren, Michelle Kirkman and Miguel Kirkman. In addition to her parents Mrs. Kirkman was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Kirkman; brothers, Joe Harris and Mitchell Harris. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 until 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
