1/1
Virginia Mason
1926 - 2020
PINNACLE — Virginia Sue Rogers Mason, 93, of Pinnacle, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, after a long, gallant battle with liver cancer. She was born in Milam County, Texas, Dec. 16, 1926, to the late Frank and Cassie Ola Gregory Rogers. Sue was an awesome wife, mother, and grandmother who loved caring for her beautiful yard and flower gardens, playing bridge with her wonderful friends, Frankie, Loretta, and Jill, and serving the Lord. She was the epitome of a good Christian woman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cassie Ola Rogers; her husband, Earl Mathew Mason; her son, Grant Rogers Mason; her brother and sister-in-law, George Rogers and Edith; and her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Rogers Cummings and Don. Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Steven Earl Mason and Sandy; granddaughters and spouses, Sara Lorenz and Chris, and Sharon Anderson and Corey; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Rachael, Sophia, and Mason; nephew, Greg Rogers; nieces, Susan Rogers Cooper, and Liz Cummings Brennan and husband Tim. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, with Rev. Jay Meadows, and Dr. Roger Gilbert officiating. A committal service will be conducted at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, by Dr. Greg Barmer. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Village Care of King, and Mountain Valley Hospice for the care they gave Sue during these last few weeks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to the Salvation Army 651 S. South St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
