Mr. Wade Hampton Bowman, 89, of Cana, Virginia, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, at Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Independence, Virgina. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019