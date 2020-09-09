Wade Jackson Doby, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 7, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Doby was born April 5, 1943, in Surry County, the son of the late Charles Judson and Zola Ethel Cockerham Doby. Wade retired from Pike Electric after many years of service and was a member of Dover Baptist Church. He is survived by his twin brother and sister-in-law, Charles Wayne and Sue Doby of Mount Airy; a sister-in-law, Libby Jessup of Mount Airy; a brother-in-law, John Springthorpe Jr. of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Doby was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Lyles Ashburn Doby; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ashburn Doby and Roberta Glenn Ashburn Springthorpe; a brother-in-law, Wayne Ashburn; and a nephew, Michael Wayne Doby. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, , at 3 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Lee Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.