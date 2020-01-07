|
Walter D. Leonard III, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1958, to Bettie Leonard and the late Walter D. Leonard Jr. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are: his son and daughter-in-law, William Matthew Leonard and Jessica N. Hunt; three grandchildren, Zain, Zaden and Cheyanne; as well as four sisters. Memorial services will be held at Central United Methodist Church, Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020