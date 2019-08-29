|
|
CONWAY, S.C. — Walter Ralph Duggins, 85, of Conway, South Carolina, passed away Aug. 26, 2019. He was born in Stokes County on Sept. 16, 1933, to Walter Lee Duggins and Lillie Mae Bennett Duggins. He leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Walter Alvin Duggins and J.R. Duggins; one daughter, Lindy Carter and husband, Lynn; three brothers, J.W. Duggins, Norris Duggins, Pete Duggins; three grandchildren, Tura Walters, Jeremy Carter, and C.J. Duggins; and two great-grandchildren, Bryson Franklin and Ezra Franklin. Mr. Duggins loved the mountains and possessed a loving and caring heart for his family and friends. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served proudly during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Noah James Duggins; a brother, Rupert Duggins; and two sisters, Josie Johnson and Louise Duggins. Visitation will be held, Friday, Aug. 30, at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Pilot Mountain, from 6-8 p.m. and funeral services will be held, Saturday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. with burial following in the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The Rev. Gerald Jones will be officiating and there will be full military honors at the graveside by VFW posts, Mount Airy #2019 and VFW Pilot Mountain #9436. Memorials or donations would be appreciated to () or s.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019