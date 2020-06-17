Walter "Mike" Flinchum
Walter Michael "Mike" Flinchum, 62, of Mount Airy passed away Tuesday, June 16, at his home. He was born in Stokes County on Dec. 15, 1957, to Julia Sheppard Flinchum and the late Walter Garland Flinchum. Mr. Flinchum had a love of driving trucks, having retired as the owner and operator of WMF Trucking. However, his true passions were playing on the lake with his grandchildren, fixing anything that needed fixing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, Mr. Flinchum is survived by his wife, Judy Flinchum; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Lawrence Parrish; a step-daughter and spouse, Teresa and Lincoln Brintle; a step-son and spouse, Tony and Antonia Beketov; grandchildren Lauren and Lyndsey Parrish; step-grandchildren, Brandy Bean, Michael Brintle, Christopher Holt, Jordan Beketov, and Jodie Beketov; two great-grandchildren; Gabe and Ezra; a sister, Janice Johnson; an "adopted" brother, Marty Inman. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Hard Bank Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Ragsdale officiating. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Flinchum family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
