|
|
WESTFIELD — Walter Riley Goins, 76, of Westfield, passed peacefully at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson on April 7, 2020, with his family by his side. Born Sept. 22, 1943 in Stokes County, he was the son of Walter James and Carrie Mitchell Goins. Mr. Goins leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Riley Goins (Amy) of Asheville, Kevin Gerald Goins (Debi Stanley) of Tobaccoville; a daughter and son-in-law, April Renea Banks (Michael) of Westfield; his two beautiful granddaughters, Kaitlyn Paige Simpson and Audrey Grace Goins; a grandson, Levi Christian Banks; a brother, Mike (Deborah); beloved sisters-in-law Sylvia and Shirley; many special nieces and nephews; and his favorite sister – Cathy. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ronda Annette Goins, his mama and daddy, and three brothers, Bernard, David, and Leonard. Riley was a technical trainer with RJ Reynolds Tobacco company and retired after 34 years with the company, where he made many long-time friends with the people he worked with. After retiring from Reynolds and farming, he enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, growing a lot of gardens (and giving it away), and fishing for carp. Most everyone who knew Riley knows that God granted him 17 more years after an aneurysm almost took his life in 2003. But nobody understood that gift better than he did, and he was thankful every single day for what God had done for him. Anyone who asked him how his day was going would get his "Every day is a good day!" answer, and he sincerely meant it every time he said it. Daddy will be remembered for how much he cared for all of those around him, his giving heart, and his efforts to always cheer up and put a smile on the face of anybody he would meet. The family held a private graveside service at Albion Baptist Church in Mount Airy on Friday, April 10, with Riley laid to rest beside his daughter Ronda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Goins family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020