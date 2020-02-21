|
WALKERTOWN — Walter Raleigh Tilley, 72, of Walkertown, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Feb. 19, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Born on Feb. 10, 1948, he was the son of Roy Columbus and Esther Matthews Tilley. Left behind to cherish his memory are his two sons and daughter-in-law, Walter Ray Tilley and Renee and Mark Anthony Tilley; two grandchildren, Bryson Tilley and Gracie Tilley; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Mary Jo) Tilley, Jerry (Linda) Tilley, Hugh (Robin) Tilley; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Tilley was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Leola Poindexter; and a brother, Ralph Tilley. Watching baseball games and races were simple pleasures for Mr. Tilley, however he cherished spending time with his family and church fellowship, especially including dinners with fried chicken and a good cup of coffee. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Pilot Mountain. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Friendly Chapel Church. Bro. D.C. Collins and Bro. Ryan Whitt will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham is serving the Tilley family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020