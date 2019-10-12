Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mr. Walter Wallace Wilson, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Surry County, Jan. 31, 1940, to the late Garrell Thomas Wilson and Lottie Virginia Deatherage Wilson. Mr. Wilson bravely served in the U.S. Navy and retired from General Motors after 32 years of service in Flint, Michigan. He faithfully attended Woodville Baptist Church. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Gail Lawson Wilson; a brother, Woodrow Wilson; two infant brothers and an infant sister. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mitch and Wendy Wilson and Mark and Jackie Wilson; grandchildren, Garrett, Danielle, Nicole, John, Jack, and Christopher; his sister, Wilma Edwards; brothers and sister-in-law, Ray and Bess Wilson, Warren Wilson; a special cousin Mary Chandler and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Kilby officiating. Burial will follow at Woodville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, Oct. 13, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions to Woodville Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Terry Inman, 4242 Westfield Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
