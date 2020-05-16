Mrs. Wanda Joy Nichols Atkins, 72, of Mount Airy, passed away early Friday morning, May 15, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Atkins was born May 9, 1948, in Surry County, the older of two children born to the late Jesse Franklin Nichols Jr. and Verna Key Nichols. Wanda graduated from North Surry High School in 1966. She earned an associate degree in early childhood education from Surry Community College in 2010, following 31 years of employment with Perry Manufacturing. Wanda had a brief tenure as a substitute teacher for Surry County Schools. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Harry Gable Atkins of the home; her children, Jeffrey and Donna Scott of Mount Airy, Jason Scott and Brian Burton of Greensboro, and Jesseca and Adam Tilley of Mount Airy; a granddaughter, MaKayla Leazott; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Tilley and Jeremiah Tilley, both of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry Joe and Rose Nichols of Mount Airy; a niece, Brittney Sands and her husband, Jordan, of Mount Airy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a funeral service will be held Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Dr. Chris Benfield officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 17, from noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by all the doctors and caregivers through the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Memorial Bible Program, P.O. Box 791, Dobson, NC 27017; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.