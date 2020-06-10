ELON — Wanda Lynn Gilliam Jones, 66, of Elon, passed away on Tuesday, June 9. The service to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Union Ridge Church by Pastor Dan Ficklin. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. before the service. The family will receive friends at the home of Blake Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Ridge Church.