ELON — Wanda Lynn Gilliam Jones, 66, of Elon, passed away on Tuesday, June 9. The service to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Union Ridge Church by Pastor Dan Ficklin. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. before the service. The family will receive friends at the home of Blake Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Ridge Church.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.