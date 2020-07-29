Wanda Midkiff

1/
Mrs. Wanda Jean Haynes Midkiff, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away at Northern Regional Hospital in Moount Airy, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born in Surry County, Jan. 7, 1944, to the late Thomas Martin and Mary Catherine "Cassie" Haynes. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend, always greeting you with her gentle smile. Mrs. Midkiff will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie Williams and Darryl Williams; sisters and brother-in-law, Nellie Taylor and Lorraine and Kornell Hooker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wade and Carol Haynes, Glenn and Ginger Haynes; "Nanny Wanda's" special grandchildren, Hannah, Cameron, and Avalynn; and several nieces and nephews. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19) there will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at the Peoples Church Cemetery. There will not be any formal visitation, but anyone that would like to go by to pay their respect, may do so on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
